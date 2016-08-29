Newcastle set to finally offload £6m flop

Emmanuel Riviere is on the verge of a move to Osasuna, according to a report in Spain.

Riviere does not figure in Rafa Benitez's plans at Newcastle United.

And Diario de Navarra claim that Osasuna have reached an agreement over the transfer of the striker.

Riviere has scored just one goal in his two years at St James's Park.

The 26-year-old was signed from Monaco in the summer of 2014 for £6million on the recommendation of chief scout Graham Carr.

United have already shipped out a clutch of fringes players.

And midfielder Cheick Tiote is close to a £1.5million move to Galatasaray.

