Christian Atsu is set to become Newcastle United's 12th summer signing.

The Chelsea winger is on Tyneside for a medical after the two clubs yesterday agreed a deal for a season-long loan.

Newcastle have also been offered West Bromwich Albion winger Callum McManaman.

Cheick Tiote was in Turkey over the weekend for talks with Galatasaray.

But a proposed move to the Istanbul club broke down and the unsettled midfielder could instead move to a Greek club before Wednesday night's transfer deadline.

Striker Emmanuel Riviere is close to joining Spanish club Osasuna on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent £6million move.

Meanwhile, midfielder Mohamed Diamehas revealed what Rafa Benitez told United's players before Saturday's game against Brighton and Hove Albion, which Newcastle won 2-0 to move up to fourth place in the Championship.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Newcastle United news: Atsu on Tyneside, Riviere on move Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...