Newcastle United news: Atsu on Tyneside, Tiote in limbo

Christian Atsu is set to become Newcastle United's 12th summer signing.

The Chelsea winger is on Tyneside for a medical after the two clubs yesterday agreed a deal for a season-long loan.

Newcastle have also been offered West Bromwich Albion winger Callum McManaman.

Cheick Tiote was in Turkey over the weekend for talks with Galatasaray.

But a proposed move to the Istanbul club broke down and the unsettled midfielder could instead move to a Greek club before Wednesday night's transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, midfielder Mohamed Diamehas revealed what Rafa Benitez told United's players before Saturday's game against Brighton and Hove Albion, which Newcastle won 2-0 to move up to fourth place in the Championship.