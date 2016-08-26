Newcastle United news: Benitez faces the media, Hughton relishing return

Rafa Benitez will face the media this afternoon ahead of Newcastle United's home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Benitez lost three players to injuries during Wednesday night's EFL Cup win over Cheltenham Town.

And the club's manager will talk about the decision to leave concussed pair Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic out of his squad.

For news and updates from his Press conference, follow our live blog here.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has already spoken ahead of the game.

Read the former Newcastle's manager's thoughts on his return to St James's Park here.

Jamie Sterry

United midfielder Isaac Hayden has reacted to the head injuries suffered by Gayle and Mitrovic.

Meanwhile, Newcastle defender Jamie Sterry – who has signed a new four-year deal at the club – made his full debut against Cheltenham, and the 20-year-old has been reflecting on an "incredible" moment for him.

Finally, we have news of the two United players whose "big salaries" are a stumbling block to their exits.

