Newcastle United news: Benitez meets fans, Saivet reflects on nightmare season

Rafa Benitez has met a group of fans at Newcastle United's training ground.

Newcastle United's manager talked through his football philosophy, and some of the changes he has had made at the club, with a group of supporters, including South Tyneside-based duo Taylor Payne and Stephen Best.

Best said: "Rafa's the real deal, friends. Absolutely loves football, talked for four hours solid. Already big changes made behind the scenes."

Meanwhile, United midfielder Henri Saivet – who joined Saint-Etienne on a season-long loan last month – has talked about his "horrible" experience at St James's Park.

And finally, Newcastle have been linked with a shock move for a Sunderland midfielder.

Find out which player Graham Carr, the club's chief scout, has watched here.