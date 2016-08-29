Newcastle United news: Winger deal close, flop set for exit

Newcastle United are closing in on Chelsea's Christian Atsu ahead of the transfer deadline.

The club is looking to take winger Christian Atsu on a season-long loan.

Newcastle's move for Atsu follows the weekend arrivals of Daryl Murphy and Achraf Lazaar.

United manager Rafa Benitez was asked about his hopes for the final few days of the transfer window after Saturday's 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

There could be more departures before Wednesday night's transfer deadline.

Midfielder Cheick Tiote is in Turkey for talks with Galatasaray, while striker Emmanuel Riviere has today been linked with a Spanish club.

