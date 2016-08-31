Newcastle United transfer news: Sissoko and Tiote in limbo, Atsu and McManaman latest

Newcastle United have DROPPED their asking price for Moussa Sissoko – but a move is looking increasingly unlikely.

The club is willing to accept a £30million bid for the unsettled midfielder.

And United are also willing to take the payment in instalments.

But Sissoko, given permission by France's football federation to travel to England, has only reportedly got as far as a Paris airport.

Tottenham, having had a £16million bid rejected, are unwilling to go any higher.

Sissoko's midfield colleague Cheick Tiote is also hoping to leave Newcastle before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

But Tiote is running out of options after another club withdrew an offer to him.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will today announce the capture of Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, however, the odds on a move for West Bromwich Albion's Callum McManaman have receded.

Finally, a number of United players, including defender Jamie Sterry, have left the club on loan.