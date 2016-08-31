PROFILE: Versatile Christian Atsu will bring goals to Newcastle

Christian Atsu is set to become Newcastle United's 12th signing of the summer.

But what will the 24-year-old bring to Rafa Benitez's side? We take a look at the former Porto man's career so far:

STARTING OUT

Atsu began his career at Porto and caught the eye of then manager Andre Villas-Boas. He spent the 2011-12 season on loan at Rio Ave in the Portuguese Primera Liga, making 27 appearances and netting six times on his way to being named as Ave's Player of the Season.

His form at Estadio Do Rio Ave caught the eye of the Ghana national team, and he won his first senior cap against Lesotho in June 2012, scoring his first international goal in the same game.

MOVE TO ENGLAND

Atsu returned to Porto for the 2012-13 campaign, but was on the move in the summer of 2013 as Chelsea came calling, as he signed a five-year contract for a reported fee of £3.5million. He was quickly sent out on loan though, spending the season at Vitesse and making 28 appearances for Chelsea's feeder club as he again picked up a Player of the Year award.

He then spent the 2014-15 season at Everton, but struggled to hold down a starting place as he made only five appearances at Goodison Park.

Last season saw Atsu join Bournemouth on loan but, after a lack of appearances on the South Coast, he was recalled to Stamford Bridge before being loaned out to Malaga.

INTERNATIONAL EXPLOITS

With 42 caps and nine international goals to his name, Atsu has become an established part of Ghana's side.

He played in all his nation's games at the 2014 World Cup before starring in the 2015 African Cup of Nations – picking up Player of the Tournament and Goal of the Tournament as Ghana lost in the final.

PLAYING STYLE

Although naturally a winger, Atsu has also been deployed in a more central role, most notably during his time at Vitesse.

This will offer Benitez plenty of versatility and cover in several positions, while also giving him options to switch things around during a game.

An attack-minded player equipped with pace, skill and good delivery, Atsu is your typical energetic winger and he will certainly look to provide United's centre forward with plenty of goalscoring opportunities while chipping in with goals himself.