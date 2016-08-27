Rafa Benitez keeps faith with Matz Sels, DeAndre Yedlin on Newcastle bench

DeAndre Yedlin is on the Newcastle United bench for this evening's home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The defender joined the club this week from Tottenham Hotspur as a replacement for Daryl Janmaat, who signed for Watford.

And Yedlin's move was completed in time for him to play against Chris Hughton's Brighton in the televised fixture (5.30pm kick-off).

BREAKING: Daryl Murphy close to Newcastle move, Achraf Lazaar set for medical

United manager Rafa Benitez has also recalled defender Paul Dummett to his starting XI and kept faith with goalkeeper Matz Sels, who is adjusting to the English game following his summer move from Gent.

Forward Ayoze Perez leads the line in the absence through injury of Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic and Yoan Gouffran again starts in midfield.

Winger Anthony Knockaert, the subject of a failed bid from Newcastle this summer, is in Brighton's starting XI.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Sels; Anita, Lascelles, Mbemba, Dummett; Hayden, Shelvey; Ritchie, Diame, Gouffran; Perez. Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Gamez, Clark, Hanley, Colback, Armstrong.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION: Stockdale, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Knockaert, Kayal, Sidwell, Skalak; Baldock, Murray. Subs: Maenpaa, Hunt, Stephens, Norwood, Murphy, LuaLua, Hemed.

