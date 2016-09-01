Rafa Benitez has spoken about Newcastle United's summer recruitment drive.

The club signed 12 players, and made a £30million-plus profit, during the transfer window.

And United head coach Benitez, speaking to the Championship club's official website, has explained Newcastle's new recruitment policy.

Asked about the view that the club had previously been a "stepping stone" for players, Benitez said: "The main thing is that the club is in control and we are signing players who are right for this club and for our Championship campaign.

"It cannot be the other way around.

"We are only interested in bringing players to Newcastle who want to work hard for the club and the team; not players who want to be at another club maybe next year or the year after.

"We are not a stepping stone, we are Newcastle United.

"Every player should be honoured to wear the shirt of this club. They should feel the same passion that the fans feel, then you have a great relationship between the players and the supporters in the stadium.

"It is magical when that happens and it can help us achieve great things together."