Rafa Benitez reveals his plan for Adam Armstrong at Newcastle

A clutch of clubs are bidding to take Newcastle United’s Adam Armstrong on loan.

The forward will be allowed to leave St James’s Park before the transfer deadline if another striker arrives on Tyneside.

Armstrong – who signed a new long-term contract this week – scored 20 goals for Coventry City last season.

And the League One club is keen to take the 19-year-old back to the Ricoh Arena.

“We extended the contract of (Rolando) Aarons, Armstrong and (Jamie) Sterry, because we wanted to be sure that these young players will be here and will grow with us,” said United manager Rafa Benitez.

“But he knows that we’ll sign an experienced striker, and has been in contact with some clubs that can maybe get him on loan.

“I think he is doing well and he has confidence that he can do well, but the problem when you are in the Championship and you want to go up quickly is that you need experience.

“If you have young players you know that they have the talent, but maybe it’s not the right time.

“They need more experience and then they can give what they have all season.”

Meanwhile, defender Sterry – who made his full debut in Wednesday night’s EFL Cup tie against Cheltenham Town – has signed a new four-year deal at Newcastle.

The 20-year-old said: “I’ve worked really hard to get here, and this week has been really good for me.

“I’ve learnt a lot, especially under the manager but also under every coach and every manager, and I’d like to thank my family and girlfriend.”