Rolando Aarons facing lengthy spell on sidelines at Newcastle

Rolando Aarons will undergo surgery after fracturing a metatarsal during Newcastle United's EFL Cup win over Cheltenham Town.
Aarons pulled up early in the game at St James's Park, which Rafa Benitez's side won 2-0 thanks to two goals from Ayoze Perez.
After the match, United manager Rafa Benitez said he was "upset" by the injury to the 20-year-old, who has overcame as series of injuries at the club over the past two seasons.
The winger yesterday had a scan on his foot, and the club today confirmed he has "sustained a fracture of his fifth metatarsal".
Aarons – who signed a new long-term contract this month – faces an eight-week spell on the sidelines.
A statement read: "Newcastle United can confirm that Rolando Aarons sustained a fracture of his fifth metatarsal during the Magpies' EFL Cup second round victory over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.
"The winger will undergo an operation and will be out for eight weeks."
Meanwhile, strikers Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic both suffered concussions against Cheltenham and will sit out Saturday evening's Championship game against Brighton and Hove Albion.
