Tim Krul signs Newcastle contract extension and joins Ajax on loan

Tim Krul has joined Ajax on loan until the end of season after signing a contract extension at Newcastle United.

The long-serving goalkeeper's contract at St James's Park had been due to expire next summer.

But the 28-year-old has now committed himself to the club until the summer of 2018.

Krul, close to a comeback from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, replaces Jasper Cillessen, who has joined Barcelona.

The Holland international – who joined Newcastle 11 years ago aged 17 – has made 185 appearances for the club.

Krul has been the club's No 1 for the past five years.

Meanwhile, United forward Adam Armstrong has signed a new five-year deal at Newcastle.

Armstrong scored 20 goals on loan for Coventry City last season.

And the 19-year-old could yet be loaned out by Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez.

"I'm over the moon," said Armstrong.

"I've been working hard on the training pitch, and I did well last season, so to get the reward is massive for me, and I think it's the next step.

"I went on loan last season and for me to come back here and extend my contract is brilliant for me and for my family.

"I'll keep working hard every day and progress."