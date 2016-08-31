Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Moussa Sissoko after a dramatic late move on transfer deadline day.
The club has matched Everton's £30million offer for the Newcastle United midfielder.
Reports in France claim the 27-year-old is set to sign a five-year deal at White Hart.
Sissoko seemed set for a move to Goodison Park earlier this evening after Everton met United's revised asking price.
But Tottenham – who had had a £16million bid rejected this morning – returned with a £30m offer.
Sissoko's preference was a move to White Hart Lane.
And Everton have conceded defeat in their bid to sign the France international and withdrawn their bid.
