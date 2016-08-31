Tottenham hijack £30m Everton deal for Newcastle's Moussa Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko

0
Have your say

Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Moussa Sissoko after a dramatic late move on transfer deadline day.

The club has matched Everton's £30million offer for the Newcastle United midfielder.

Reports in France claim the 27-year-old is set to sign a five-year deal at White Hart.

Sissoko seemed set for a move to Goodison Park earlier this evening after Everton met United's revised asking price.

But Tottenham – who had had a £16million bid rejected this morning – returned with a £30m offer.

Sissoko's preference was a move to White Hart Lane.

And Everton have conceded defeat in their bid to sign the France international and withdrawn their bid.

Back to the top of the page