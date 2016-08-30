Tottenham Hotspur are considering a late move for Newcastle United's Moussa Sissoko, according to reports today.

Sissoko wants to leave St James's Park before tomorrow's transfer deadline.

Newcastle rate the midfielder in the £35million-bracket, but Tottenham are reportedly unwilling to pay more than £20million for the France international.

Sissoko has repeatedly stated his keenness to quit United in the wake of relegation.

But Rafa Benitez, the club's manager, would be happy for him to stay and play for the club in the Championship.

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino wants to strengthen his midfield options before the transfer window closes.

Everton, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion are also interested in the 27-year-old, a Euro 2016 finalist with France.

And Real Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan have also made enquiries about Sissoko, who joined United in January 2013.