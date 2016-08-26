Rafa Benitez has revealed why Newcastle United moved for DeAndre Yedlin.

Yedlin replaced Daryl Janmaat – who has joined Watford – at St James's Park this week.

And the 23-year-old could make his debut against Brighton and Hove Albion in tomorrow evening's Championship fixture.

United manager Benitez felt the former Sunderland loanee was a like-for-like replacement for Janmaat, who wanted to stay in the Premier League.

Benitez said: "Sometimes you have to do what is best for the team.

"We knew about Watford interest in Janmaat. We had to decide. He was a good professional, and an offensive full-back who was doing well in attack.

“When we had the offer we had to consider. Yedlin was the perfect fit, because he is someone who can attack.

"He has pace, and it was very similar. He was really pleased to come, and that is very important.

"We had the same with (Matt) Ritchie and (Mohamed) Diame – they wanted to come.”