Why it’ll take ‘massive money’ to persuade Newcastle to sell Yoan Gouffran

Rafa Benitez says it’ll take a “massive” bid to persuade Newcastle United to sell Yoan Gouffran.

Gouffran has started the club’s last three Championship games.

The only change is if someone comes with massive money, then I will think about it. Rafa Benitez

The 30-year-old – who had been available for transfer – has played himself into Benitez’s plans at St James’s Park.

Gouffran was an influential figure in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The forward struck the crossbar from 30 yards in a lively performance on the left wing.

United manager Benitez is not minded to sell Gouffran – who is wanted by French club Lorient – before Wednesday night’s transfer deadline.

“I said before that he had some offers, but they were not good enough, so I gave him the chance to play because he has been a very good professional,” said Benitez.

“So now after playing three games, with three wins and him playing well, then I don’t see any change.

“The only change is if someone comes with massive money, then I will think about it.”

Asked if Gouffran was content to stay at Newcastle, Benitez said: “Yes, I believe he is happy.

“When a player can see that you trust him, and we can give him confidence, then normally they are happy with that.

“Especially if they are playing. He is happy, he is working hard and he is playing well.

“These players are not as bad as people think, it’s just maybe that the environment was not right for them.”

Gouffran again refused to talk to journalists after the game.