No easy task for Whiteleas and Harton as title contenders come to town

Whiteleas and Harton CC welcome Easington to town tomorrow (1.30pm) for a tough Durham Cricket League First Division clash.

Having been hindered by the weather in last Saturday’s trip to Horden, Whiteleas will be keen to make up some ground on the teams above them.

However, they face another tough test against an Easington side still in the title race.

Captain Owen Peterson makes one change to his team, with David Arrowsmith replacing Andrew Davies.

Peter Sowden retains his place having been in impressive form with the ball of late.

The second XI make the trip to Easington looking to build on their comprehensive victory over Horden last Saturday.

Sonu Pathak is once again available for Sid Corner Senior’s side and Alan Beadle is expected to return.

The first XI reached their second finals day of the season after beaten Littletown in a thrilling Hedworth Williamson encounter on Monday night.

Whiteleas racked up an impressive 142 thanks to a brilliant Dev Sudhir (62), who was backed up by Owen Peterson (40).

Despite looking dead and buried at 93-9, largely down to Peter Sowden (3-27), a late tail end rally put Littletown in the driving seat.

With the scores tied in the 19th over, an LBW was turned down, during which the Littletown batsmen tried to take a single.

However, a direct hit from Arslan Riaz resulted in a run out, seeing Whiteleas win on fewer wickets lost.