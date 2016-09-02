Whiteleas hoping to fight off Peterlee in promotion quest

It’s business end of the season for Whiteleas and Harton CC as they welcome promotion rivals Peterlee to the Welfare Ground tomorrow (1pm start).

Following last week’s outstanding victory over Ushaw Moor, Leas maintain second position, 26 points behind leaders Littletown and 14 ahead of Peterlee.

The stakes are high for for tomorrow’s clash and with only two games remaining, in what has been a fantastic campaign, defeat for either side would be particularly damaging to their quest.

Confidence is high in the Leas camp, but skipper Owen Peterson is urging his players to stay focussed ahead of the encounter.

Peterson said: “We had a great win against a very good Ushaw Moor side last week, but tomorrow’s game will be extremely tough, therefore can’t get carried away.

“Peterlee have had a great season and fully deserve to be in the frame for promotion.

“Games against them are always close contests and we need to be at our very best if we are to maintain a challenge.”

The game will also see a fascinating battle between the leagues leading wicket taker, Abdul Ameer and leading run scorer Aaron Shellie.

The overseas stars have both had a remarkable campaign to date with Leas’ Ameer amassing 78 wickets and Peterlee’s Shellie 950 runs.

Peterson is able to name the same side that enjoyed victory over promotion rivals Ushaw Moor last Saturday.

The second XI are 61 points clear at the top of their division and have a vacant weekend in their title challenge.

