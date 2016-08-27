Shields Super 6 Darts League host cup competitions

The top eight in the League Cup played off in second of the two-legged quarter-final matches.

Steamboat hosted Kennedys A in Game One with the latter taking a 9-3 aggregate lead into the match. Earnie Hudson was in fine form to make the final score Steamboat 1 Kennedys A 11, the latter completing a 20-4 aggregate win.

In the next cup quarter, Westoe Bar travelled to the Legion Bar taking an 8-4 lead into the tie.

The match finished Legion Bar 5 Westoe Bar 7, the latter winning 15-9 on aggregate to progress.

Cranny were visitors to the Wouldhave in the third cup quarter final with the hosts carrying an 8-4 advantage into the game.

The match finished Wouldhave 7 Cranny 5 and 15-9 on aggregate.

The final cup quarter saw Prince Edward A host Boldon Lad, the latter holding an 8-4 advantage going into the match and the hosts won to progress.

The first quarter final in the Trophy for teams ranked 9 to 16 featured Voyager B at home to White Ensign, with the visitors trailing 9-3 on aggregate, and the final score was Voyager B 10 White Ensign 2 to secure a 19-5 aggregate win.

Westoe Room Originals hosted Red Hackle B in the second Trophy quarter holding a 7-5 advantage going into the match.

Peter Buglass x16 (32) rounded off with a 19-dart leg win against Aaron Fontaine to make the final score Westoe Room Originals 9 Red Hackle B 3 and 16-8 on aggregate.

The Vigilant hosted Green Baize A in the third trophy quarter final with the tie on a knife edge after a 6-6 draw in the first leg.

A Harry Faulkner x8 (16) win against Albert Watson made the score 8-4 to the Hosts and 14-10 overall.

The last Trophy quarter final featured Bridge Hotel at home to Prince Edward B, the scores level at 6-6 after the first leg draw.

Chris Allen x9 (36) beat Alan Shaw to make the final score Bridge Hotel 8 Prince Edward B 4 and a 14-10 aggregate win.

In the Plate for teams ranked 17 to 24, Trimmers were gifted a 12-0 walkover win as the Mariner were unfortunately unable to field a side.

This was enough to give Trimmers a 17-5 aggregate win.

The County had to overcome an 11-1 deficit as they hosted Buzzers. The match finished County Hotel 8 Buzzers 4 with the latter securing an overall 15-9 aggregate victory.

Voyager A took a 7-5 aggregate lead into the game away at Morgans. Jamie McNaney x2 (4) beat Carson McKeith as the match finished Morgans 9 Voyager A 3 giving the hosts a 14-10 aggregate victory.

Marsden Inn hosted Nomads with the hosts leading 7-5 on aggregate going into the match which finished Marsden Inn 6 Harton &Westoe Nomads 6, the draw enough to give Inn a 13-11 aggregate victory.