Rain scuppers Whiteleas’ progress, but F15 finals day guaranteed

Whiteleas and Harton shared the spoils with Horden in a Readers Durham Cricket League Division One game cut short by the weather.

Deciding to bowl first, Whiteleas made a fantastic start with Abdul Ameer (2-14) picking up two quick-fire wickets.

At 22-2, Horden looked in real trouble and things got worse as Chris Nichol also picked up a brace of wickets for just 12 runs.

Whiteleas looked to be in full control of the game until the heavens opened and the encounter was abandoned with the score on 49-4.

However, the second XI picked up maximum points in their home game against Horden.

The visitors elected to bat first and were bowled out for just 77, thanks to an excellent Sid Corner Jnr (4-7) spell.

Whiteleas wasted no time chasing down their target, with Sonu Pathak starring with an unbeaten 60.

The first XI are celebrating after they progressed to the F15 finals day having beaten Horden on Friday night in an entertaining game at Harton Welfare.

Batting first, Whiteleas posted 140-4 with skipper Owen Peterson leading the way with a fantastic score of 49.

Peterson was ably backed up by team-mates Abdul Ameer (38) and Rameez Nawaz (38).

Despite an excellent Horden effort, they fell seven runs short with Ameer (2-6) the pick of the bowlers.

Whiteleas will be joined by Philadelphia, Durham City and Tudhoe in the finals day.