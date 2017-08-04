Returning Hurst gives South Shields a timely boost

South Shields head down to Teesside to take on Stockton in a crucial relegation match in the Dukes ECB NEPL Premier Division.

With Felling turning up the pressure at the bottom of the table, both teams – who are just above the basement side – are nervously looking over their shoulders as the season enter its final phase.

The match is now a “key game to win” according to South Shields club official Anth Marshall.

Marshall said: “We have been bowling well this season, but it’s the batting that the team has struggled with most of the time.

“It’s a crucial game for both teams and we know it will be tough.

“Eddie Hurst has re-signed from the Durham Academy and he will play and open the batting.”

Tynemouth are probably safe this season, but their opponents Whitburn are still in the relegation mire.

They meet up at Preston Avenue with the visitors on the same points haul as Stockton, and will be looking for the win.

Boldon, in fourth, have a tricky away game at Blaydon in the First Division.

The home side will be gunning for a victory to ensure their status in the division, while the visitors need to win to keep their promotion prospects alive and kicking.

In the Readers Durham Cricket League Division Two, Langley Park entertain Boldon CA and Chairman Stephen Cheal said: “We did very well last weekend and are expecting to win this weekend.

“All of our teams are doing very well at the moment and producing good results, so we’ll be going into the game on a high and full of confidence.

“At the moment we are just looking towards the future and developing players, especially the younger ones.”

Hylton will feel they have to win at Ryhope, as they are 48 points behind second placed Marsden, in the promotion race. Marsden have a free weekend.