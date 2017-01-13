Robson keen to see desire from South Shields troops in derby

South Shields host North Shields tomorrow afternoon (2.15pm) at Grosvenor Road, South Tyneside College in a match that will surely have a white-hot derby atmosphere.

Shields were left disappointed and frustrated at not coming away with a victory against Rockcliff last time out.

A failure by the away side to convert their chances and turn possession into points enabled the Tyneside outfit to secure a valuable win at Hillheads.

North Shields are currently eighth in the DN2 league table, having 41 points from their 16 games, winning eight and losing eight, so a draw looks unlikely.

Tomorrow’s visitors were narrowly victorious at the Preston playing fields back in October against Shields, winning 24-17.

Shields produced a fine performance full of grit, determination and work rate on that occasion, picking up their first points of the season, but North had just enough that day to secure the spoils.

South Shields head coach Stu Robson is under no illusions that it will take those exact same characteristics to come away with a victory this time around.

Robson said: “Last time out against North Shields, we showed all of the qualities that are great about our play – intensity, work rate and desire.

“We will have to bring all of that to the table again for what is sure to be another bruising encounter.

“The last few games have been extremely tight between the two sides, with only a score in it.

“So the small margins will be crucial and we need to ensure that we are on our game against one of the league’s toughest sides.”

Shields could welcome back Matt Bengston from injury and Daniel Whitelaw could be another player in line for a return, while Alex Welland will come in to replace the suspended Clayton Fox.

Jonah McIntyre and Ian Arkley will also return to the squad.

South Shields Mariners will make the short trip over Sunderland Road to face Westoe II at Wood Terrace (2.15pm KO).