Ryan Pringle confident for Durham’s last-day trial by spin

Durham do not fear South African spinner Imran Tahir in the final day of their Specsavers County Championship clash with Derbyshire today.

Durham need 282 at Chesterfield to secure only their second win of the Division Two campaign at Chesterfield.

The visitors bowled Derbyshire out for 214 in their second innings, then saw out 17 overs to reach 36-0 by last night’s close, with 246 runs needed to seal victory. Tahir is the obvious threat to Durham, but all-rounder Ryan Pringle is in confident mood.

He said: “They’ve got Imran Tahir, who’s a world class leg-spinner and we’ve got a team of right-handers so it’s going to be a challenge.

“But I don’t think we played him particularly badly in the first innings, so I think the guys will be pretty confident.

“The lads did very well to get through those 17 overs and they couldn’t have done a better job with all 10 wickets intact.”

Derbyshire batsman Alex Hughes, who hit more than half of the hosts’ runs in the second innings, said: “It’s the kind of wicket where wickets have gone in clusters, the odd ball is keeping low and it’s starting to spin now which is a real bonus for us.

“But because this is a fast-scoring ground, the game can change quickly so it could be a cracking day four.”