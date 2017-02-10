South Shields boss is confident of beating basement side Seaton Carew

South Shields welcome bottom side Seaton Carew to Grosvenor Road for a highly anticipated Durham and Northumberland 2 relegation clash.

Shields head into the game fresh after having last weekend off, and they will look to take the momentum gained in a promising performance at Bishop Auckland two weeks ago, in a game that is sure to be a ‘must win’.

Shields held their own at Bishop two weeks ago and will be looking to secure their first win of 2017 tomorrow against the league’s basement club.

The Hedworth Hall sponsored side were victorious back in October, winning 24-43 at Hornby Park.

The result saw Shields go on to collect the majority of their points in the months of October and November.

Stuart Robson will be hoping for a repeat performance and effect this time around too, he said: “Our place in the league is not a testament to this group of players.

“They work so hard week in, week out, and have really pushed the league’s better teams to their limits.”

Robson went on to say: “At some point, our luck will change and we will start picking up points in these type of games.

“We have worked on the areas we feel have let us down in previous weeks, and the lads know they must be more clinical when we enter the oppositions 22.

“I am really looking forward to tomorrow’s visit of Seaton, and with the players we have available, I am confident we can get a result.”

Shields will welcome back club captain Clayton Fox from suspension, while Matty Chaganis is also back.

New signings Todd Riley and Gary Blake are likely to be included, but Jordan Wright and Mark Walker miss out.

Alex Randell and Alex Wellend are likely to continue their centre pairing, with Daniel Whitelaw and Matty Soroka both still missing.

Kick off is 2.15pm at Grosvenor Road, South Tyneside College.

South Shields Mariners are also in home action when they host West End, at Brinkburn, in another River Blyth League game.

The Mariners are in high spirits despite losing their last two games and go into the game with a solid squad (2.15pm).