South Shields face uphill battle for Dukes ECB NEPL Premier League survival

South Shields lost out in the crucial Dukes ECB NEPL Premier Division relegation battle with Stockton, leaving them in deep trouble.

The home side won the toss and asked Shields to bat first and they made 181 all out.

Salman Ahmed made a score of 64 and Christopher Dorothy chipped in with 34, with Brett Roberts the pick of the bowling, returning 3-50.

Although Stockton’s Matthew Gill went early, Christopher Hooker batted well for 81 and Ryan Wallace was 63 not out, putting on 108 together for the second wicket and ensure victory by six wickets, in a total of 182-4.

The Teessiders hold a 42-point cushion over Shields following the win, with five games to go until the end of the season.

South Shields now find themselves rooted at the bottom of the league after Felling won away at Hetton Lyons

Hetton Lyons posted 225-6 and declared against Felling.

Jarvis Clay smashed 89 not out and Chris Martin made 58 after they slumped to 41-3.

However, Felling batted well in reply, scoring 229-6, thanks to Gary Scott (99no) and Joe Carroll (36), despite Ben Whitehead taking 3-57.

Tynemouth welcomed Whitburn and the home side made 166-7, thanks mainly to Ben Debnam scoring 75 and Matthew Brown 39, with Craig Smith taking 4-32 with the ball.

The visitors then dug in for the draw, scoring 74-3 and Daniel Shurben was on 39 not out, when the weather closed in.

Boldon and Brandon both lost ground on the top three when they were left frustrated by the rain in their First Division encounter.

However, both their games were in the balance, when the rains came and could have gone either way against Blaydon and Gateshead Fell respectively.

In Division Two of the Readers Durham Cricket League, Boldon CA remain bottom after losing at Langley Park by 60 runs.

Langley smashed 252-5, thanks to Anshul Sanghavi’s 35, Nathan Bushnell’s 99, with Jonna Lane hitting 44.

In reply, Boldon were 192 all out, with Mark Cox making 40 not out and Adam Slater 26, with Craig Robertson the pick of the bowling with 3-31.