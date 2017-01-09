South Shields find Rockcliff tough to crack

South Shields failed to get the New Year off to a great start when they were beaten 40-32 away at Whitley Bay Rockcliff.

Shields were the first to register a score when Gary Bates knocked over a penalty from in front of the posts.

Rockcliff responded with devastating effect going over in the far corner.

Shields hit back with a try of their own when Dan McKay helped Jack Heighes over the line.

Rock replied again with another try, followed by a Dan McKay try for Shields.

Rockcliff went in to score a try and shortly after, Matty Stephenson barged over the line.

Rockcliff breached the defensive line as the Shields players began to tire.

Shields then saw Matty Stephenson going over for his second try of the afternoon.

An incident midway through the second half resulted in captain Clayton Fox shown a straight red and the Rock player shown a second yellow resulting in a red.

Rock went on to score a further two tries with Shields scoring another seven points through Martin Bengston and Gary Bates.

Jordan Wright was shown a yellow in the final few minutes and Rock secured the win by seeing out the game.

The club now moves their focus on to next weekend’s South v North Shields derby at Grosvenor Road.

South Shields Mariners lost 31-7 at Morpeth as Nathan Key, Deacon Wallace, Danny Peacock and Liam Hubbard made their senior debuts.