South Shields’ key men return to boost numbers

South Shields will look to bounce back to winning ways after last week’s loss at Seaton Carew when they welcome Seaham to town tomorrow.

Shields host Seaham in the Durham and Northumberland 3 league fixture tomorrow with the game set to kick off at 2.30pm on the 3G surface at Harton Sports Centre.

The last time the two sides met was back in April 2016 when Shields ran out 15-0 winners, and Shields coaches Ross Radford and David Bains will be hoping for the same outcome.

The home side welcome back a host of key personnel with Clayton Fox, Daniel Whitelaw and Matt Bengston all available, while Paul Bate and Louis Kellett also return.

Radford serves his ban this week after last week’s red card, while David Bains returns.

Gareth Carey moves to No10 while Stephen Waddle goes in at No12. Bains could start at No9 depending on Joe Gardner’s fitness.

Liam Newall could start while James McGurk will be at No13. Jonah McIntyre and Micky Robinson will make up the wing positions.

Matty Stephenson returns and will start while Oli Tucker also makes the team.

Grant Borrill and Matt Bengston will both be hoping to partner Dan McKay in the second row, with the backrow made up of Mark Tallintire, Martin Bengston and Alex Wylie. Andrew Cauley could be in line for a start also.

South Shields Mariners are also in action as North Shields Crusaders are the visitors to South Tyneside College (3pm). The game will be the Mariners’ first league game of the 2017/18 season.