South Shields ready for tough Seghill encounter

South Shields return to league action this weekend with Seghill the visitors to Grosvenor Road.

Shields, sponsored by the Cleadon Club, come off the back of a healthy friendly performance at Gateshead last week, and will look to continue that momentum into tomorrow’s fixture.

Seghill, one of three unbeaten teams in the Durham & Northumberland 3 league, will fancy their chances as they sit fourth.

Shields currently sit in third place and will be looking to close the gap on Houghton, who have a perfect four from four record.

A whole host of players return to the side who were rested in last week’s friendly.

Martin and Matt Bengston, Clayton Fox, James Pocklington and Gareth Carey all return to the fold.

Alex Wylie returns from a nasty cut to his leg, while Daniel Whitelaw is also available. Felix Nellen returns to the front row.

Mark Tallintire is likely to start, with Matty Chaganis also looking to keep his place.

Shields will have an identical team to that who put Seaham to the sword two weeks ago, winning 63-5 at Harton.

The game kicks off at 3pm and is to be played at Grosvenor Road, South Tyneside College.

South Shields Mariners are also in action this weekend when they they host Washington at Brinkburn.