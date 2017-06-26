South Shields so close to toppling Cestrians

South Shields suffered heartbreaking defeat when they took on Chester-le-Street at home, losing out by 18 runs in a nail-biting encounter.

The Cestrians batted first and made 211, with Quentin Hughes top scoring with 76 not out off 100 balls and Andrew Smith added 30, with Chris Stewart taking an excellent 5-72, off 13 overs.

In reply, Shields made 193 all out, thanks to Salman Ahmed, who made 109 not out from 159 balls, including 12 fours and three sixes.

However, nobody could stay with him long enough for the victory, despite last man Matthew Muchall scoring 16 off 27 balls, with one six and Stephen Cantwell’s 4-48, was the pick of the bowling.

Chester-le-Street are now fourth in the Dukes ECB NEPL Premier league after their success.

Whitburn had a great day when they beat Eppleton by 73 runs, which helped the home side in their current relegation struggle.

Brydon Carse top scored with 37 in a total of 174 all out, with Craig Scurr taking 4-46.

When Eppleton batted, they managed only 101 runs, with Paul Davidson taking a brilliant 5-35 and Kieran Waterson helped him by returning 3-18.

Boldon missed an opportunity to go third in the First Division, after they surprisingly lost at home to Sunderland, by five wickets.

However, they were 53-5 and 104-8, after some excellent early bowling from Quinton Boatswain (3-22) and then Usman Arshad and James Davies, took out the middle order with two wickets each.

However, Geoff Sargon in at nine, smashed 52 off 46 balls, with five fours and three sixes, to get them up to 174 all out.

Sunderland then had skipper Greg Applegarth to thank, as he struck a brilliant century scoring 106 off 93 balls, including 16 fours and four sixes, to win the game, for the Ashbrooke outfit, with them ending on 176-5.

In Division Two of the Readers Durham Cricket League, Marsden in second, easily beat bottom club Silksworth by a massive 196 runs.

They totalled 260-5 declared, with opener Chris Mann smashing 139 and then Nisal Francisco made 51, with James Sneller adding 35, with Aiden Young taking 3-48, with his bowling.

The visitors only made 64, with Andy Barrass top scoring with 17 and Ian Laverick made 15, while in the bowling department, Steven Neilson took a terrific 7-25 and Paul Snaith 3-28.

Boldon CA fared better with a ‘losing draw’ at Peterlee. Peterlee batted first and made a very healthy 225-5 declared, thanks to David Craig’s 52, JP Meade hit 52 not out and Paul Griffith smashed 71. In reply, the visitors held on at 152-9, with Rajan Kumarasamy scoring a remarkable 52 not out, batting at number ten, with Craig taking 4-40 with the ball.