South Shields stand firm to beat determined Prudhoe and Stocksfield

South Shields showed great character to come from behind to see off a determined Prudhoe and Stocksfield on Saturday.

After playing in DN2 last season, Shields were expected to have the upper hand, but the manner in which Prudhoe started the game proved they weren’t there to make the numbers up.

Shields took the first three points courtesy of a David Bains penalty kick.

Prudhoe responded well and were awarded a penalty which they unfortunately missed.

However, it wasn’t long before Prudhoe were in the lead when a strong run saw them score under the posts.

A simple mistake led to Prudhoe scoring their second try and successful conversion.

After giving away a penalty in their own half, Prudhoe were penalised for arguing and were moved back 10 metres.

South Shields spun the ball out to their backs, and Gareth Carey scored the team’s first try.

The second half began with Bains scoring a penalty to reduce the gap on Prudhoe.

Minutes later, Daniel McKay broke through three tackles to score, with Bains converting.

Stephen Waddle kicked the ball to the corner post, where winger Jonah McIntyre scored.

Another penalty allowed Bains to pick up another three points. Michael Robinson was then brought down, but offloaded to Waddle, who scored the team’s final try.

Missed tackles led to Prudhoe scoring the game’s final try, leaving the score at 33-19 to South Shields.