South Shields Westoe at full capacity for Stockton visit

South Shields Westoe entertain Stockton at Wood Terrace tomorrow looking to get back to winning ways in the Durham & Northumberland 1 league.

Both teams are coming off recent defeats and will be aiming to boost their league positions with a win in a game that kicks off at 3pm.

Last year saw the sides sharing the points with fixtures going to the home side.

Westoe field a full strength pack and an exciting back-line that have the potential to put on a show for the home support.

Westoe welcome back Michael Potts for his first match of the season.

Potts’ defensive prowess and direct running were a large part of last year’s campaign and should cause Stockton no end of problems.

Carlin Moseley is given his first start after a promising debut from the bench, and Zach Clark also sees his first team debut after some sterling reports from the development team.

The home support will also be thrilled to see the return of stalwart Joe McKenzie, starting from the bench, and he will certainly be looking to making an impact in the when he gets back onto the playing field.

Squad is as follows: Ryan Lamb, James Sant, Raymie Elliott, John Younghusband, Andrew Kirton, Sean Ramsay, Paul Evans, Sam Gaff, Chris Judson, Michael Potts, Carlin Moseley, Derek Worthington, Jamie Preston, Zach Clark, Richard Burrows, Rob Scorer, Joe Mckenzie, Michael Booth.