South Shields Westoe eager to get back to winning ways

Lookers sponsored South Shields Westoe look to bounce back from last week’s narrow DN1 loss against Horden when they make the trip to Gosforth.

Travelling to lowly Gosforth, the minimum target the league leaders should be is to repeat the 30-19 home victory earlier in the season.

This will only be possible if the side returns to the recent good form that has taken them to the summit and they stamp their authority on proceedings from the start.

Westoe welcome back John Younghusband into the second row, with Adam Snellor making way on to the bench.

Youngster Connor Pascoe moves from the wing into his preferred position at scrum-half, while Jamie Preston completes the back-line on the wing.

Westoe’s Development team take on South Shields at Wood Terrace, in what should prove to be an exiting and close derby match.

Both games are scheduled to kick-off at 2pm.