South Shields Westoe gunning for Novocastrians and top spot

South Shields Westoe will be looking for a repeat of their 55-0 away victory at Novocastrians earlier in the season, when they welcome their opponents to Wood Terrace tomorrow.

However, Novos, coached by ex-Westoe favourite Magnus Leask, will surely have something to say about it.

One thing that this season has shown is despite some high scoring matches, the majority of teams within the league all have the potential for upsetting the form book and pulling out a few surprises.

Following their narrow 14-0 victory in atrocious conditions against Hartlepool last week, Westoe will need to ensure they concentrate for the full 80 minutes.

Westoe’s team selection will be delayed due to a couple of injury worries.

However, the 18 that turn out on the day will need to be fired up and ready to go on the attack to maintain the promotion push.

Westoe are currently sitting in second place of the Durham Northumberland Division One, and it looks likely to be a three-horse race for promotion, with Northern and Barnard Castle the other likely protagonists.