South Shields Westoe hoping for a Medical success

Lookers sponsored South Shields Westoe entertain Medicals at Wood Terrace tomorrow in the Durham & Northumberland 1.

After a buoyant winning performance last week away at Guisborough, Westoe will look to dominate all the set-pieces and recycle the ball quickly for their speedy back-line.

Westoe turn out an unchanged pack, however, they do make five changes in the backs, with a half-back pairing of Booth and Arnold taking control.

Jamie Preston returns in the centre and Richard Burrows is at full-back after recovering from injury.

After some great reviews for the Development side, Daniel Irving is rewarded with his debut on the wing.

Westoe have now used a total of 13 different players in their back-line and have shown that they are now developing some strength in depth in this area.

Westoe accomplished the double over Medicals last season, but they must ensure full concentration against an often pacey and fit side.

Medicals have won their last two fixtures and will push hard for the win and pose a serious threat to Westoe.

Westoe will need to maintain their defensive record and avoid any loose or wild passing that may allow the Medics any foothold within the match.