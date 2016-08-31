DONE DEAL: Sunderland complete club record £13.6million deal for Didier Ndong

Sunderland have completed the signing of midfielder Didier Ndong from French side Lorient for a club record fee of £13.6million.

An emotional Ndong said "Today is the most beautiful day of my life."

Ndong completed his medical earlier today and has joined the Black Cats on a five-year deal, becoming manager David Moyes’ seventh arrival of the summer.

The 22-year-old arrives on Wearside having made 46 appearances for the Ligue 1 team since joining them in January 2015.

Ndong said: "I am very proud and happy to sign for Sunderland. This is a new adventure for me and to play in the Premier League is a dream come true.

"Maybe the Sunderland fans don’t know me yet, but I promise that they will quickly discover that I will give everything for them and the club.

"It will be an honour to wear the Sunderland shirt and I will wear it with a true understanding of what it means.

"I am excited to meet everyone at the club, to see the stadium and of course the fans, who I have heard so many good things about.

A right-footed central midfielder, the talented young player began his career at Tunisian outfit CS Sfaxien, where he made 40 appearances for the club before signing for Lorient.

He has 18 caps for his country after making his debut for the national team in 2012.

Sunderland also signed Lamine Kone from Lorient in January.