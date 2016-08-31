Norwich’s Steven Naismith linked with Sunderland move

Sunderland are reported to be interested in Scottish international Steven Naismith.

The striker, currently at Norwich City, has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light as David Moyes looks to strengthen his attacking options.

Naismith only joined the Canaries in January, scoring twice in 15 appearances as Alex Neil’s side were relegated from the Premier League..

But now it seems Naismith could be set for a move to the North East as the Black Cats seek to add new additions before the 11pm deadline.

A move would see Moyes reunite with a striker who he signed for Everton in 2012 and who he thinks highly of.

