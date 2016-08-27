Sunderland are back in Premier League action away at Southampton today.

Follow our live SAFC blog here:

David Moyes' side go in search of their first league point after back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Middlesbrough.

They go into the game on the back of the 1-0 EFL Cup win over Shrewsbury Town at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

Richard Mennear is at St Mary's Stadium, bringing you the very best build-up, match action and post-match reaction.

