Southampton v Sunderland LIVE: Follow all the action from St Mary's Stadium

Jermain Defoe in action for Sunderland

Jermain Defoe in action for Sunderland

0
Have your say

Sunderland are back in Premier League action away at Southampton today.

Follow our live SAFC blog here:
David Moyes' side go in search of their first league point after back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Middlesbrough.

They go into the game on the back of the 1-0 EFL Cup win over Shrewsbury Town at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

Richard Mennear is at St Mary's Stadium, bringing you the very best build-up, match action and post-match reaction.

Follow our live SAFC blog here:

Back to the top of the page