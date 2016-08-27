Sunderland in pole position to land Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra

Sunderland are in pole position to land Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra – but the deal is set to drag on into next week.

The Black Cats have had a bid accepted for £7million-rated defensive midfielder Iborra – and it is understood that the player is keen on a move to Wearside.

There is reported interest from other Spanish clubs for Iborra, but Sunderland are hopeful of adding him to their squad.

The deal for the 28-year-old is set to drag on into the early part of next week, though.

Iborra has been on the Wearsiders’ radar all summer, prior to David Moyes arriving at the Stadium of Light.

Moyes is confident of adding to the six new signings since he arrived at the club, with Wednesday night’s 11pm deadline fast approaching. And the Scot has confirmed the club has made “one or two” offers for new players.

Moyes said: “I have a lot of trust in [chief executive] Martin Bain, who has done an awful lot of good work and spent hours at the training ground. We will get some business done.

“We have one or two offers in for players just now.

“We are actively trying to improve the squad.”

Iborra, who only signed a new deal until 2020 last summer, has made 83 appearances for Sevilla, scoring 17 goals, since moving from Levante in 2013.

Sevilla chairman Jose Castro has confirmed that the Europa League holders have had an offer for him.

Meanwhile, work to secure the return of Yann M’Vila on a permanent deal is ongoing.

He currently plays for Russian side Rubin Kazan, who want a large transfer fee for a player out of contract in January.

Sunderland aren’t putting all their eggs in one basket though.

Moyes added: “We are in for other midfielders as well.”

The latest signing to arrive at Sunderland is right-back Javier Manquillo, on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old Atletico Madrid full-back – who will start at Southampton today – has joined with a view to a permanent four-year deal.

Moyes said: “We are delighted to get him in. He is a specialist right-back but played a lot at left-back for Marseille too.

“If we had an injury to Patrick van Aanholt then we have somebody who could do that job.

“He will come in and start at Southampton.

“His English isn’t great, but my Spanish wasn’t great in Spain. I can understand that.

“We will get a teacher in and do everything we can to get things passed on.”

With Sunderland now fully stocked at right-back, Moyes will look to add another defender, striker and central midfielders.