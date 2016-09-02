Sunderland look to sign Yann M’Vila for free in January after Rubin Kazan refused to lower £8.5million demands

Sunderland will look to secure Yann M’Vila on a free transfer in January after Rubin Kazan refused to lower their £8.5million demands for a player out of contract in less than four months.

Officials at the Stadium of Light had been in negotiations with the Russian side all summer over the permanent transfer of M’Vila, who starred on loan last season at the Stadium of Light.

As revealed this week, the midfielder has already agreed a pre-contract agreement with the Black Cats.

But any hopes of landing him earlier were thwarted by cash-rich Rubin Kazan’s refusal to go any lower than their asking price.

It may not sound a big fee for a midfielder who excelled at Sunderland, especially in the first half of last season.

But it would have represented a significant chunk of a limited transfer budget and given he is available on a free in a few months, Sunderland were not prepared to pay so much for the former France international.

The deal is yet to be confirmed but he looks set to join Sunderland when his contract runs out at the turn of the year.

There is no option for M’Vila to buy himself out of his contract and join the Black Cats earlier, as that would have had to have been done before Wednesday night’s transfer deadline.

M’Vila, who has not been included in the Russian club’s squad for their league campaign, flew to London on deadline day in case a deal could be struck.

The French midfielder sparked a frenzy when he posted a picture on his Instagram account of his arrival at Heathrow Airport.

Sunderland fans were checking arrival times for planes landing at Newcastle Airport, but he spent the day in London.

With the clock ticking towards the 11pm deadline, M’Vila then posted a message on his Instagram account saying: “I called Sunderland but they are not picking up the phone, why? My heart has broken.”

Club officials had been in contact with his representatives on deadline day but there were no negotiations with Rubin, given their refusal to lower the asking price.