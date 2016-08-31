Sunderland have smashed their club record transfer fee for Dider Ndong - and he is capable of scoring a stunning goal.

Watch his superb strike against AS Moncao for former club Lorient here.

Ndong completed his medical earlier today and has joined the Black Cats on a five-year deal for £13.6million - becoming manager David Moyes’ seventh arrival of the summer.

The 22-year-old arrives on Wearside having made 46 appearances for the Ligue 1 team since joining them in January 2015.