Sunderland prospect signs new deal

All-rounder Paul Coughlin has signed a new three-year deal with Durham.

The 23-year-old from Sunderland has featured in 21 times in first-class cricket since making his debut against Australia ‘A’ in 2012.

I’m already looking forward to next year’s campaign.

Coughlin recently hit the second highest score in Durham Second XI’s history, making 231 during last week’s Championship-clinching win over Middlesex.

“I’m over the moon to have signed a new deal at Durham and delighted that the club has shown faith in my ability,” he said.

“I’m extremely proud to play for Durham and believe I can help the club going forward next season. I’ve got some fantastic mates here and the atmosphere in the dressing room makes it a great place to play cricket.

“It’s nice to have been handed a three-year deal as it gives me time to fully develop my skills and it means I can relax knowing I’ll be at the Emirates Riverside for the long term. Growing up here makes it even more special to play for the club and I’m excited to continue my development here.

“I’ve learnt a lot about my game across all formats this season and I’m already looking forward to next year’s campaign.”

Chief executive David Harker said: “Paul is an outstanding talent, as his exceptional performance last week showed, and his signature is an important acquisition for the club.

“He has already captained the club, against Sri Lanka ‘A’ this summer, and we see him as an important part of the club’s future plans.

“We are delighted he has chosen to fulfil his considerable talent at Emirates Riverside.”

Coughlin burst onto the County Championship on debut in 2014, making the highest score by a number ten for Durham by making 85 against Lancashire.

He has taken 42 first-class wickets, with a best of 4-10 to steer Durham to victory against Somerset last season, while he also recorded the club’s second Twenty20 hat-trick against the Northants Steelbacks earlier this season.