Super South Shields just too strong for Seaham

South Shields bounced back from last week’s narrow defeat with a 62-5 thrashing of a determined Seaham side.

The game was as one sided as the scoreline suggests, but Seaham showed great character throughout.

Shields opened the scoring through Jordan Wright with a simple pick and go move from the breakdown. Stephen Waddle converted.

Shields went on to add four penalties through Waddle as Seaham struggled to deal with Shields’ attack.

Alex Wylie added Shields second try as he picked and went low under the tackler to dive for the line. Waddle, who was outstanding with the boot, converted.

Shields looked to utilise their strong line out with a catch and drive, but Seaham’s defensive tactics prevented that from happening.

The home side eventually got the maul working and from a drive, Martin Bengston peeled and scored. Waddle converted.

Further second half scores from Chris Vacher, Micky Robinson, Jonah Mcintyre and Dan McKay and a penalty try secured the high-scoring bonus-point victory Shields had craved.

A solid team performance and the exact reaction Radford and Bains were looking for.

South Shields now look ahead to next weekend’s local derby at Jarrovians, with the Bob Taylor Memorial Trophy up for grabs.

South Shields Mariners also secured an impressive victory as they ran out 32-27 winners at home to North Shields Crusaders, where Steven Johnson put in a star performance.