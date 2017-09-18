Sutherland on target for South Shields Westoe with the boot in win over Rovers

South Shields Westoe tightened up their defence, following last week’s defeat, to power past Hartlepool Rovers with a 48-12 victory.

However, the danger signs were there when Rovers took the lead after only two minutes due to some sloppy play.

A wild pass from Arnold found its way to Rover’s Adam Smith who scored near the posts.

An error from Rovers led to the next score. A poorly executed line-out put them under pressure and captain Andy Kirton took full advantage.

Within a minute, Rovers scored their second try with Jamie Montgomery sprinting home.

Strong running from James Sant and Ryan Lamb was supplemented by some direct attacks as Worthington and Sutherland showed power and control.

Jamie Preston cleared down the wing where he found support in Andy Sutherland, Michael Booth and finally Jake Arnold for the equalising score, converted by Sutherland.

Solid defence and determination from the visitors held firm, but Westoe were awarded a penalty which Sutherland converted.

The home side came out for the second half firing on all cylinders with a sublime try after only two minutes, courtesy of Mark McMahon, who flew through the smallest of gaps to out-pace the defence.

Within five minutes, Westoe’s second try of the half came after Rovers’ full-back failed to field a kick, with Sutherland pouncing on the ball and flicking up for Sam Gaff, who put Westoe 27-12 up with a bonus-point try.

Westoe scored their fifth try when another pick-and-go from Sam Gaff, supported by Michael Booth, with Louis Hagan touching down, converted by Sutherland.

Try number six came after some direct running from Kirton and McMahon, the subsequent ruck being taken on by player-coach Graeme Smith, supported by Sean Ramsay, who took the tackle and offloaded to live-wire Paul Evans, who finished the job under the posts.

Westoe finished off the scoring from yet another strong scrum and pick-and-go from Gaff. He noticed Rovers were concentrating on the fast men out wide and dummied the last defender and strolled home for Westoe’s seventh of the day, again converted by Sutherland, who can be happy with his points tally for the day.