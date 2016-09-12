Thomas calmly sees Whiteleas and Harton CC over the line and promotion secured

Whiteleas and Harton CC brilliantly clinched promotion to Division One of the Durham Cricket League in a nail-biting encounter at Ryhope CC.

Having won the toss, the home side elected to bat first and flew out of the blocks reaching 32 from four overs, before Chris Nichol made the breakthrough as Pearson holed out to skipper Owen Peterson at mid-off.

Ryhope continued to score quickly, reaching 55 from eight overs, until Nichol (3-32) captured two quick wickets including bowling the dangerous Adrian Hedley without scoring with a superb delivery.

The home side built a solid middle order partnership and at 107/3 from 24 overs, it looked as though Leas would be chasing a big total.

However, change bowler Steve Martin had other ideas as he demonstrated a fantastic spell of seam bowling.

Martin ripped through the middle order and finished with figures of 4-26 as Ryhope declared on 156/9.

Leas’ reply started well reaching 32 without loss before losing openers Ray McRae and Andrew Potts in quick succession.

More wickets followed and at 58/4 the game was well and truly in the balance.

However, a well worked 50 partnership between Abdul Ameer and Raja Hafiz (20) saw Leas past three figures before the latter departed.

Unperturbed, overseas star Ameer once again showed his class with a range of calculated shots to ease the nerves and put his side within range.

After the Pakistani paceman was caught behind for 38 and the score on 138, it was left to youngster Alex Thomas to see Leas over the line.

Remaining calm, Thomas (17no) played a sensible innings as Leas reached their target with four balls to spare, sparking jubilant scenes in the visitors dressing room.

Skipper Peterson was full or praise for his side, saying: “I couldn’t be prouder for what we’ve achieved this season.

“The players have been fantastic since the very first game and we fully deserve promotion to Division One.”

Sid Corner Snr’s Second XI ended their championship-winning season in style as they brushed aside Ryhope at Harton Welfare.

Batting first, Ryhope were all out for 88, with the off-spin of Sid Corner Jnr (4-12) proving too much.

Leas wasted no time in reaching their target, thanks to a well worked 41no from Sonu Pathak.