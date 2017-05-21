Watch: Arca triumph is a 'dream come true' for South Shields team captain Julio

South Shields captain Julio Arca says it was a 'dream come true' to lift a trophy at Wembley after helping South Shields win the FA Vase.

Arca was instrumental in the Mariners' convincing 4-0 win over Cleethorpes Town as they completed an unprecedented quadruple.

Julio Arca with the FA Vase.

Goals from Carl Finnigan, Dillon Morse and a David Foley brace eased the Northern League side to a comfortable win in front of 15,000 Shields fans.

Arca, and club captain Lee Paul Scroggins, lifted the trophy in the Royal Box before the players celebrated in style on the pitch.

"It's fantastic to represent this club and have the opportunity to lift this trophy," Arca said. "It's a dream come true for me.

"A lot of people said it was going to happen but until you're there, with the trophy in your hands, you never know.

"What a fantastic day. It's hard to explain how I feel right now. I was more than happy to see how the game went, and to see that many fans - for the level we play at - was absolutely

incredible."

Watch: South Shields players descend Wembley steps after collecting trophy

Watch: Joint manager Graham Fenton's post-match Wembley interview