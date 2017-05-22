Watch: Mariners joint manager Graham Fenton's post-match Wembley interview

South Shields joint manager Graham Fenton admits he would have had a "giggle" if he was told at the start of the season that the team would bag four trophies.

Speaking after Sunday's 4-0 demolition of Cleethorpes Town in the FA Vase final, Fenton said: "I think if you were to say at that time you were going to win four competitions I would have

Graham Fenton, second right, celebrates at Wembley with players and staff.

had a bit of a giggle.

"It is reality now and the players had done ever so well to make that happen."

