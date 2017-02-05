Westoe maintain promotion bid with fine win over Gosforth

Lookers-sponsored Westoe beat Gosforth 38-0 to maintain their promotion push.

With a total of nine changes to last week’s side, they needed to gel quickly and straight from the kick-off they looked to be in control, the back-line looking slick in passing phases and the hefty pack driving methodically up-field.

Within four minutes they had worked their way into the home side’s 22 and a cross-kick was plucked from the air by centre Ben Roberts who crossed for the first score.

Still in control, another controlled passage of play found them back on Gosforth’s line, keeping the ball close, where lock John Younghusband crashed through the defence for a converted try after only nine minutes.

Westoe maintained their control of the game, constantly attacking the Gosforth defence, working their way back up field for their third try in only 13 minutes, when full-back Luke Moffett spotted the smallest of gaps, to weave his way across the line.

With the game looking ominous for the home side, Westoe took their foot of the pedal and all sense of urgency seemed to vanish.

Despite easing off, Westoe managed to deny Gosforth any points with some admirable defence, led by back-rowers Sean Ramsay and captain Andy Kirton, closing the game down for the remainder of the half.

After the interval, scrum-half Michael Booth took a quick tap and fed Dominic Connolly who crashed across for the first score of the half and the bonus point.

Try No 5, and Connolly’s second, came after 24 minutes, with a solo effort from 35 metres out, the usual crash and bash replaced with a good angled run, evading several defenders to cross untouched under the posts.

The final score came in the last five minutes. The Westoe pack, fresh from a scrummaging session with England and Falcons’ star Davy Wilson, edged towards Gosforth’s line. However before they pushed their way across, Andy Kirton picked from the base and forced his way over, carrying several green shirts on his back.

This leaves Westoe joint top in the league with Northern, with Barnard Castle currently in second with a game in hand over the top two.