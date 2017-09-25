Westoe up to third after huge win

Westoe moved up to third in the Durham and Northumberland One table after a thumping 43-14 win over newly-relegated Guisborough.

Westoe encountered an early blow when centre Andy Sutherland was forced to leave the field with a leg injury, and further changes to the back-line.

Five minutes in and Westoe opened the scoring when Sam Gaff crossed from a scrum, converted by Arnold.

Westoe’s season Achilles’ heel struck again after 23minutes when a stray pass was intercepted by Guisborough’s Fergusson, who pounced on the loose ball to score under the posts.

The first half remained much of a stalemate until the 35th minute. A clean line-out take was recycled, with flanker Paul Evans spotting the gap to cross for a converted score.

The last play of the half saw Westoe send the ball down the line to Pascoe, Guisborough’s defence held well; however the resulting ruck allowed Paul Evans to pick and force his over into the corner.

Guisborough started the second half strongly and flanker Leggott crossed for a converted tr to reduce the deficit to 19-14.

With the home side seeming to tire, the second half found Westoe in overall control and increased their lead with an Arnold penalty, followed by their fourth, and bonus-point try. Quick hands sent the ball along the line, Arnold picking his spot to split the defence and feed Olugbode for the score.

The play of the day came with Guisborough’s FInken-Hayes flying along the wing towards an almost certain score; however Arnold took a corner-flagging angle to smash him into touch.

Westoe’s scrum gradually began to dominate as the Guisborough pack tired and winning against the head, runs from Worthington and Smith and a chipped kick won West a scrum five metres out. Steam-rolling their opponents, the referee had no choice other than to award the penalty try.

Awarded a penalty in added time, Westoe opted for one last play and from the line-out powerful running from Andy Kirton and Paul Evans sucked in the defence, with Chris Judson creating the gap and flicking the ball inside to Gaff who crossed for his second.

A cheeky grubber conversion finished off the day’s work with a win that places Westoe in third position in the league.