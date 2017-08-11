Whitburn targeting win in survival bid

Whitburn are targeting a win against Stockton tomorrow in the hope of moving away from the relegation dog-fight in the Dukes NE Premier League.

Whitburn welcome Stockton to town, who themselves are not safe from the drop.

Whitburn are 23 points ahead of bottom placed South Shields and a win against the Teessiders will help them push away from the relegation mire.

However, a victory for Stockton should guarantee their survival for another year.

In the first division match, Boldon, in fourth, entertain Gateshead Fell and nothing but a win will do to keep alive their outside chances of promotion.

Currently they are 67 points behind league leaders Sacriston, which may be too much to make up with only five matches remaining in the season.

In the Readers Durham Cricket League Division Two, Boldon CA welcome third-bottom Murton in a bottom of the table clash.

Boldon, who are bottom trail their opponents by 30, Silksworth a place above them only 15 points ahead.

So a victory is desperately needed to give themselves a chance of moving off the bottom of the table.

However, Murton secretary Alan Welburn believes it’s a must-win game.

Welburn said: “We have got to beat Boldon.

“It’s a must-win game. We’re at our lowest, third from bottom, so we need the points to stay afloat.

“Gareth Milne and Mark Gray are missing from last week, so the final selection will be difficult.”

Marsden, in second place, welcome Langley Park.